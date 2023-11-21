Where Was Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

Even though "Squid Game," the enormously successful Netflix original series that stunned audiences in 2021, is set in South Korea, that doesn't mean the ensuing reality competition is as well. In fact, Netflix's new series "Squid Game: The Challenge" was actually filmed in the United Kingdom.

One of the main filming locations for the reality competition, which will see 456 contestants fight to win $4.56 million (without, presumably, the many casualties viewers remember from the fictional series), was Wharf Studios, which is located in London. Within these studios, Netflix and the show's production team faithfully recreated many of the sets from the original show, including the creepy pastel-pink staircases and the room full of bunk beds where all of the contestants sleep. The experience was also reportedly entirely immersive, and once contestants entered to play the game, they didn't exit until they were eliminated.

Pretty much all of "Squid Game: The Challenge" was filmed in Wharf Studios except for the first game — the sinister version of Red Light, Green Light overseen by a creepy robot doll. This was shot at Cardington Studios, which is also located in the U.K. — in Bedford, specifically — but is much larger than Wharf Studios and could accommodate the nearly 500 players involved.