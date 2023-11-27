Is A Seinfeld Reboot Happening? Jason Alexander's Response Might Disappoint You

In October, "Seinfeld" star and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld hinted to the crowd at a stand-up performance in Boston that he and fellow series co-creator Larry David are working on some sort of revival. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," he says in a clip Boston Globe CEO Linda Henry circulated on Instagram. "And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

At a celebrity poker tournament Bryan Cranston hosted the following month, Extra TV asked George Costanza actor Jason Alexander about Seinfeld suggesting that he and David might reboot their hit series. "I don't know anything about it. No one called me," he said. "Apparently, they don't need George, and they may not need Elaine 'cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, 'Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this.' And I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don't think he knew anything about it either."

This tracks with an earlier interview The Guardian conducted with Louis-Dreyfus, in which she claimed to know nothing about a "Seinfeld" revival. So, if Seinfeld and David are bringing their iconic show back, it will either lack George and Elaine, or it's simply not yet at a stage where they've contacted the other cast members.