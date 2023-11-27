Is A Seinfeld Reboot Happening? Jason Alexander's Response Might Disappoint You
In October, "Seinfeld" star and co-creator Jerry Seinfeld hinted to the crowd at a stand-up performance in Boston that he and fellow series co-creator Larry David are working on some sort of revival. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," he says in a clip Boston Globe CEO Linda Henry circulated on Instagram. "And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."
At a celebrity poker tournament Bryan Cranston hosted the following month, Extra TV asked George Costanza actor Jason Alexander about Seinfeld suggesting that he and David might reboot their hit series. "I don't know anything about it. No one called me," he said. "Apparently, they don't need George, and they may not need Elaine 'cause Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] and I went, 'Do you know anything about this? I don't know anything about this.' And I just talked to Michael [Richards] the other day, and I don't think he knew anything about it either."
This tracks with an earlier interview The Guardian conducted with Louis-Dreyfus, in which she claimed to know nothing about a "Seinfeld" revival. So, if Seinfeld and David are bringing their iconic show back, it will either lack George and Elaine, or it's simply not yet at a stage where they've contacted the other cast members.
Jerry Seinfeld has expressed trepidation about a revival in the past
In 2021, Jerry Seinfeld claimed he doesn't want a "Seinfeld" reboot, characterizing the prospect of a revival as a desperate measure. "It would seem sad to me. It would seem like we couldn't think of a new idea," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
While a "Seinfeld" reboot is still just a rumor, the rumor comes straight from Seinfeld's mouth, lending it more credence than typical Hollywood hearsay. Of course, it's entirely possible that the idea of a series revival with a brand new cast could have enticed Seinfeld to work on this project that he previously ridiculed. In fact, Looper writer Melissa Lemieux argued that a "Seinfeld" reboot would only work if it followed the path blazed by "That '90s Show," referring to the latter series primarily focusing on new faces instead of returning "That '70s Show" cast members.
A "Seinfeld" revival without George or Elaine, then, may not be out of the question. Fans may have to accept that even if the show does come back, we might have seen the last of these characters.