A Seinfeld Reboot Could Only Work If It Follows The Path Blazed By That '90s Show

Surely, the legacy of some sitcoms should never be messed with, right?

And yet, the lion's share of popular sitcom IPs have seen themselves rebooted or sequelized eventually, usually debuting to a chorus of protests from fans. Sometimes, the original cast is jettisoned completely — see "One Day at a Time." Other shows have simply picked things right back up from where the original series ended, with the original cast (or most of them) completely intact, like "And Just Like That..." or "Will and Grace." And then, somewhere between the two, we have "That '90's Show."

While keeping true to the spirit of its parent series, "That '90's Show" — which now has a second season on the way — keeps its focus not on the returning characters, but on their now-teenage children, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). Most of the original cast pops up and appears sporadically throughout its first season, but they never steal the spotlight. Instead, the "That '70s Show" world is opened up and made larger by their presence, while the adventures of the new kids are anchored by grandparents Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), who still have the unforgettable basement we all remember.

Okay, here comes the part you're going to hate, but buckle up and hear us out. Let's do something radical. Let's challenge the impossible. Let's imagine a "Seinfeld" reboot orchestrated in the same fashion, playing by the same rules, and see why that might be the perfect — nay, only — way to continue the iconic comedy's legacy without wrecking it.