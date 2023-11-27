This Avengers Theory Makes Iron Man's Endgame Death Even Sadder

"Avengers: Endgame" is a thoroughly satisfying conclusion to the three-phase phenomenon that is the Infinity Saga. It concludes with a climactic battle for the ages, which starts with the "portals" sequence where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) brings together the forces of good in Upstate New York to resist Thanos' time-traveling armies.

One unexpected addition to the crew of assembled heroes is Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), who arrives officially decked out in her Rescue armor for the first time on-screen. Discussing this moment, X (formerly Twitter) user @MrNiceGuy513 has made the intriguing observation that "Doctor Strange brought Pepper to the battle because he knew Tony was gonna die." This ties in with the fact that Strange saw all of the outcomes of the battle at the end of "Infinity War" and clearly knew Potts needed to play a role.

Throughout the oversized scuffle, we see Potts and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) team up and watch each other's backs as they fight through the carnage, unaware that Strange may have brought Potts there for a tragic reason. Sure, she helps protect the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) by bringing Stark-level firepower to help obliterate a menagerie of Chitauri, Outriders, and other outlandish alien canon fodder (aggression isn't her usual comic book schtick, anyway). But according to the brief theory, she may have also been there to rescue Stark in a way that only Potts could.

Remember, Pepper needed to help Tony accept that he could finally rest after his Infinity Gauntlet-powered heroics. Strange would have had the foresight to see the impending ending of the leading Avenger and chose to go the extra mile to coordinate Potts's participation, which was needed to ensure the ending was fitting for one of the mightiest superheroes of them all.