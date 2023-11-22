The Ending Of The Worst Of Evil Explained

Arriving on Hulu at the end of 2023 is "The Worst of Evil," a gritty South Korean crime drama that turned heads with an engrossing story surrounding an undercover drug sting. The series, written by Jang Min-suk and directed by Han Dong-wook, stars Ji Chang-wook as a patrol officer who takes on a new identity as a small-time gangster to ferret out an illegal drug-smuggling ring.

Deep undercover in one of the nation's most dangerous emerging gangs, Officer Park Jun-mo (Ji) becomes Kwon Seung-ho and infiltrates Gangnam Union, a notorious gang run by DJ-turned-kingpin Jung Ki-cheol ("Squid Game" star Wi Han-joon). But the stakes ratchet up when Jun-mo's wife, Yoo Eui-jeong (Im She-mi), is drawn into the investigation and her life is put at risk. To take down Ki-cheol, Jun-mo will not only have to pose as a criminal himself but become part of an escalating gang war between rivals inside and outside of Korea, all while attempting to gather hard evidence of an international drug operation.

A taut, gripping thriller full of shocking twists in nearly every episode, "The Worst of Evil" shows how the toughest detective work can destroy the lawmen as much as the criminals they hunt. In its stirring conclusion, lives hang in the balance, but unraveling all the threads may take a little work. This is the ending of "The Worst of Evil" explained.