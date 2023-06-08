Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Is Dying To Revive A Vital Character For Season 2

Just a couple months after Season 1 dropped on Netflix, the streaming service confirmed that "Wednesday" will return for a second season, which series lead Jenna Ortega has since expressed she hopes will feature the unlikely revival of a key character.

Ortega has already described "Wednesday" Season 2 as more horror-focused than its predecessor, which foregrounds a romantic storyline between Wednesday Addams and two potential love interests in barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and fellow student Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). More recently, Ortega shared in a conversation between herself and Elle Fanning on Variety's YouTube channel that she wants Emmy-nominated "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie to return as Nevermore Academy principal Larissa Weems in the upcoming season.

Of course, as "Wednesday" fans are aware, the one major obstacle preventing Weems from returning is her death in the Season 1 finale. That isn't stopping Ortega, however, from thinking of ways to revive the character. "I would die to work with Gwendolyn Christie for the rest of my life," Ortega told Fanning. "I'm doing everything in my power to throw out the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead. I'm trying — yeah, it would be a shame to go on without her."