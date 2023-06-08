Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Is Dying To Revive A Vital Character For Season 2
Just a couple months after Season 1 dropped on Netflix, the streaming service confirmed that "Wednesday" will return for a second season, which series lead Jenna Ortega has since expressed she hopes will feature the unlikely revival of a key character.
Ortega has already described "Wednesday" Season 2 as more horror-focused than its predecessor, which foregrounds a romantic storyline between Wednesday Addams and two potential love interests in barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and fellow student Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). More recently, Ortega shared in a conversation between herself and Elle Fanning on Variety's YouTube channel that she wants Emmy-nominated "Game of Thrones" star Gwendoline Christie to return as Nevermore Academy principal Larissa Weems in the upcoming season.
Of course, as "Wednesday" fans are aware, the one major obstacle preventing Weems from returning is her death in the Season 1 finale. That isn't stopping Ortega, however, from thinking of ways to revive the character. "I would die to work with Gwendolyn Christie for the rest of my life," Ortega told Fanning. "I'm doing everything in my power to throw out the most insane plots that would possibly bring this woman back from the dead. I'm trying — yeah, it would be a shame to go on without her."
Gwendoline Christie's Wednesday Season 2 return isn't entirely out of the question
Frequently on TV shows and in movies, if a character's death is merely implied rather than confirmed on-screen, it's most likely a fake-out and not their definitive end. Unfortunately for anyone hoping that Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems might return in "Wednesday" Season 2, she does, in fact, appear to die on-screen. That said, "Wednesday" takes place in a supernatural fantasy universe in which the possibility, at the very least, exists that her death may not be final.
Christie herself notably touched on this prospect in an interview with Digital Spy. "We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we?" she asked. "I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death."
While this framing implies that Weems might somehow come back from the dead, certain fan theories, like one proposed by pop culture YouTuber BrainPilot, suggest that Weems might not have ever even died in the first place. Rather, with the knowledge that she's a shapeshifter in mind, the character who died could have been another shapeshifter taking on her likeness, priming the real Weems for a Season 2 return. Ortega's interest in working with Christie again might, then, be feasible after all if at least one of these possibilities ultimately becomes "Wednesday" canon.