Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Finally Reveals Wolverine Transformation

Fans have known for quite some time now that "Deadpool 3" is set to feature the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the first time since 2017's "Logan," but exactly what that return looks like has mostly remained a mystery. Previously, all fans had to go on were some promotional stills of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine in a new comic-inspired yellow suit and a couple of videos of the latter's exercise regimen. However, now that the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike has ended and production on "Deadpool 3" has resumed, Jackman is finally offering a closer look at his preparation for the film.

Throughout November, Jackman has posted several images and videos on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing his physical process for returning to the role of Wolverine. It seems he's hitting the gym to build up his physique for the role, as one video sees him lifting some heavy weights with the hashtag "#becomingwolverineagainagain." Meanwhile, several other pictures show that the actor has grown back Wolverine's signature beard, which stretches from his sideburns down to the corners of his chin. "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," Jackman teased.