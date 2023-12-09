Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Finally Reveals Wolverine Transformation
Fans have known for quite some time now that "Deadpool 3" is set to feature the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the first time since 2017's "Logan," but exactly what that return looks like has mostly remained a mystery. Previously, all fans had to go on were some promotional stills of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine in a new comic-inspired yellow suit and a couple of videos of the latter's exercise regimen. However, now that the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike has ended and production on "Deadpool 3" has resumed, Jackman is finally offering a closer look at his preparation for the film.
Throughout November, Jackman has posted several images and videos on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing his physical process for returning to the role of Wolverine. It seems he's hitting the gym to build up his physique for the role, as one video sees him lifting some heavy weights with the hashtag "#becomingwolverineagainagain." Meanwhile, several other pictures show that the actor has grown back Wolverine's signature beard, which stretches from his sideburns down to the corners of his chin. "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing," Jackman teased.
Jackman's Wolverine transformation interfered with another role
While Hugh Jackman is still working to maintain his Wolverine transformation as "Deadpool 3" resumes production, the actor has been prepping for the role for a decent bit of time. In fact, there was previously an incident in which his work to regain Wolverine's physique interfered with another important role.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jackman revealed that part of his bulk-up regimen necessitated him eating anywhere from 4,500 to 6,000 calories a day. Unfortunately, the performer's dietary change happened to coincide with his stint as Harold Hill in the Broadway play "The Music Man," leading to some awkward wardrobe malfunctions. "I'm sorry for the audiences in the front row, I'm sorry for my cast, I'm sorry for my wife, it was not pretty," Jackman said. "I split my pants three times."
With work continuing on "Deadpool 3" in order to make its premiere date of July 26, 2024, it seems that Jackman's other roles will have to account for his Wolverine physique for just a little while longer.