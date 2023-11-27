Star Wars: Why Does Jabba Have A Rancor And How Did He Get It?

When entering the palace of Jabba the Hutt, it's not the notorious space gangster whom visitors need to fear. Rather, it's the fearsome pet rancor residing in the lair underneath Jabba's headquarters that can ruin your day, as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) nearly discovers for himself during a close encounter with the creature in "Return of the Jedi." It's hard to believe that a grotesque slob like Jabba the Hutt could ever wrangle something as vicious as the rancor, so just how did the fan-favorite "Star Wars" monster wind up in his possession?

As told in the short story "A Rancor Comes to Tatooine" featured in the 1987 book "The Star Wars Sourcebook," the rancor escaped and slayed a crew transporting it to antiques dealer Grendu. A Jawa sandcrawler reported the ship's destruction to Bib Fortuna and Bidlo Kwerve. The two gave the rancor as a gift to Jabba, who went on to name the creature Pateesa. While Fortuna was given the honor of being Jabba's second-in-command, Kwerve saw a far darker fate as the first of Pateesa's sacrifices.

This would become a form of entertainment for the palace's inhabitants: either watching the half-starved rancor devour anyone unwise enough to upset Jabba or seeing it pitted against other monsters. The only individual who ever showed Pateesa true kindness was its caretaker Malakili, with the monster even defending Malakili from a Sand People attack at one point.