Lil Tay Could Have Played One Of Euphoria's Most Iconic Characters

After Sam Levinson's "The Idol" was so bad that it might hurt the creator's "Euphoria" Season 3, it's clear that the HBO teen drama has a lot to prove. Though fans will still have to wait quite a while before "Euphoria" returns, a lack of new episodes hasn't stopped the Emmy-winning show from periodically turning up in the conversation.

Apart from its behind-the-scenes connections to "The Idol," "Euphoria" has made headlines thanks to an unexpected pop culture figure. In an interview with Rolling Stone, young musician and internet personality Lil Tay mentioned she was "contacted" for one of the key roles on the show: Ashtray (Javon Walton), the juvenile drug dealer connected to Fezco (Angus Cloud).

Being cast was far from a lock, as Lil Tay was simply asked to audition. Walton's performance proves she was up against some pretty tough competition. Nevertheless, it definitely would have been interesting to see Lil Tay's take on Ashtray, considering her own public image as a young, tough-talking figure.