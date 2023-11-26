What Is The Oratrice Mecanique D'analyse Cardinale & Why Is TikTok Dancing To It?

While TikTok serves as a home to many things, including being a vital outlet for film discourse, it's mostly known for people uploading videos of themselves dancing. That's the case for the latest craze hitting the platform, but users aren't dancing to the new Olivia Rodrigo single. They're getting down to obscure lines of dialogue from "Genshin Impact," the action role-playing game that's effectively a "Breath of the Wild" clone.

The game has a character named Neuvillette, who frequently discusses a machine called the Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale, which is basically a large weighing scale. However, he says that phrase so smoothly that people are showing off their dance moves to it. The gimmick is they stay still when Neuvillette says other dialogue, but when he gets to "Oratrice Mecanique d'Analyse Cardinale," they dance. Some videos have gotten pretty popular, including one from @airy.blossom, whose video has already gotten over one million views.

The YouTube channel Trend Múnch has put together a six-minute compilation of many users dancing for anyone who doesn't feel like scrolling on the TikTok app ad nauseam. It's such a catchy audio, with English voice actor Ray Chase delivering the potentially confusing line with a steady rhythm. It's weird and niche, but that's the magic of TikTok. Anything can catch on as a trend.