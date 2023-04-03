Banning TikTok Would Make Me Sad And Be A Major Blow To Online Film Discourse

This may come as a surprise to you, but I don't have many friends. I know, I know, a guy whose job it is to stay home and write about how rad "John Wick" is has a hard time connecting with other people. I certainly had Facebook and Twitter before TikTok was a thing, but there was always a sense of being kept at arm's length from others, and it was difficult to make new friends through those platforms.

That all changed with TikTok. I've met numerous people I share interests with. Rather than leaving a video comment that may or may not ever get read, you can share video responses to other people's videos, or create videos responding to comments. It's much more conducive for building bonds, and in real life, I've had the chance to meet several friends I'd connected with over TikTok at D23 and TV premieres.

I've spoken with other movie creators who would be impacted by a TikTok ban, and everyone has made friends through the app they wouldn't have made otherwise. As explained by Amanda Castrillo, who goes by @amandajustvibin, "I have made lifelong friends through TikTok. I literally flew across the country to attend one of my mutual's birthday parties. We hang out whenever we're in the same town." Losing TikTok would be like losing the mall where you and your buddies hang out. You could maybe find somewhere else to hang out, but it may be too far for one of your friends, not to mention you may have to pay to hang out there. TikTok is a platform many have used to connect, and a ban means we could lose contact with people we've grown close to.