Who Sings The 2023 Volvo Commercial Song 'Clouds'?
Ordinarily, Volvo favors punchier tunes in its advertising, like "Cobrastyle" by Teddybears featuring Mad Cobra ("bomb diggy bomb de dang de dang") or "Right Here, Right Now" by Fatboy Slim, yet it's arguable that its campaign for the XC90 SUV is downright dreamy, featuring shots of cars passing over paved country roads.
Between brief images of two women backpacking through a lush forest and a child and his mother walking their dog down the driveway, viewers get to read about all the improvements Volvo has made to this addition to its vehicular line-up. with the quiet, uncomplicated visuals definitely providing plenty to contemplate.
Under it all, a dreamy song featuring a singer declaring his devotion to gaining the attention of the object of his affection can be heard. That song is "Clouds" by singer-songwriter Børns, best known for other dreamy songs such as "Electric Love" and "10,000 Emerald Pools."
Børns' career is still just beginning
Børns is known for his dreamy, psychedelic pop stylings. His first album, "Dopamine," features "Clouds" as well as "Electric Love," his breakout hit, which attained platinum certification from the RIIA in 2017. Not only did the song make waves on the Billboard charts, but it also hit #81 in the United Kingdom and was a #1 hit in the Netherlands.
While "Clouds" has not been featured in other media, "Electric Love" appears in an episode of "The Flash" and the film "Every Day." Another single from "Dopamine," "10,000 Emerald Pools," meanwhile, can be heard everywhere from the films "The Space Between Us" and "I Feel Pretty" to an episode of "The Fall of the House of Usher."
Two songs from Børns' follow-up album, "Blue Madonna," are also featured in various media — "Sweet Dreams" can be heard in the 2017 remake of "Flatliners" and an episode of "Lucifer," and "Bye-bye Darling" pops up in "Let It Snow." He also contributed a cover of the song "More Than This" to the 2020 remake of "Valley Girl." That's one accomplished résumé.