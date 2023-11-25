Who Sings The 2023 Volvo Commercial Song 'Clouds'?

Ordinarily, Volvo favors punchier tunes in its advertising, like "Cobrastyle" by Teddybears featuring Mad Cobra ("bomb diggy bomb de dang de dang") or "Right Here, Right Now" by Fatboy Slim, yet it's arguable that its campaign for the XC90 SUV is downright dreamy, featuring shots of cars passing over paved country roads.

Between brief images of two women backpacking through a lush forest and a child and his mother walking their dog down the driveway, viewers get to read about all the improvements Volvo has made to this addition to its vehicular line-up. with the quiet, uncomplicated visuals definitely providing plenty to contemplate.

Under it all, a dreamy song featuring a singer declaring his devotion to gaining the attention of the object of his affection can be heard. That song is "Clouds" by singer-songwriter Børns, best known for other dreamy songs such as "Electric Love" and "10,000 Emerald Pools."