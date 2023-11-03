What Is The 2023 Volvo Commercial Song That Goes 'Bomb Diggy Bomb De Dang De Dang?'
Not only has Volvo demonstrated over the years their ability to make high-quality electric vehicles for consumers, but the car manufacturer has also proven to have great taste in music, especially when it comes to marketing the XC40 Recharge. In 2021, they used New Order's "Power, Corruption & Lies" for their "Pure Electric" commercial, and viewers probably couldn't help but overhear another well-selected tune in the "For Every You" ad.
Volvo makes it very clear in the advertisement that no matter what version of the driver gets behind the wheel, the XC40 Recharge has all the necessary features to handle whatever's on the agenda in style. While showing off its many attributes, like the spacious interior, front trunk, 360 camera, and built-in Google, the song "Cobrastyle" from Teddybears featuring Mad Cobra (with the main hook sampled from Fine Young Cannibals' 1989 hit "Good Thing") can be heard playing in the background. The fast-paced track provides the potential customer with an electrifying experience, further solidifying Volvo's excellence at commercial music selection.
"Cobrastyle" was easily a great choice, and if there is a reason the song sounds so familiar, it's because Volvo isn't the only one who has had the bright idea to utilize the Teddybears single.
Cobrastyle is good for any occasion
The Swedish band Teddybears first released "Cobrastyle" in 2004 off their album "Fresh" before it was put out as a single in 2006. A music video was also released, where the group is seen wearing their signature bear masks, living out a vintage rock star fantasy. It received considerable praise, with comments ranging from "This is the apex of music and/or cinema" from @michaelupton3106 to "This beat is so damn infectious," from @pontiacGXPfan. But the track's journey didn't end there, as it has been called upon for a surprisingly wide range of projects.
Whether within a drama about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) or a trailer for the guinea pig spy adventure "G-Force," "Cobrastyle" has proven to be one of those songs that pair well with almost any form of media. While commercials for Volvo and the 2006 edition of WWE SummerSlam are great examples, the tune can also be heard in notable comedies like "Date Night," "Employee of the Month," and "The Benchwarmers." Even popular shows like "Chuck" and "Teen Wolf" decided to kick things off with the Teddybears track in the mix. Other series, like "Grey's Anatomy," felt the song would help open Season 3, Episode 6 ("Let the Angels Commit") during a surgery scene to help drive home the narrator's message about a surgeon's commitment. Big-name video game franchises like "FIFA" and "Forza Motorsport" have also helped keep "Cobrastyle" relevant.
Based on its prolific track record, there is no denying the song has proven to be appropriate for almost any occasion many times, and it will be exciting to see where else fans hear "Cobrastyle" in the future.