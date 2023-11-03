What Is The 2023 Volvo Commercial Song That Goes 'Bomb Diggy Bomb De Dang De Dang?'

Not only has Volvo demonstrated over the years their ability to make high-quality electric vehicles for consumers, but the car manufacturer has also proven to have great taste in music, especially when it comes to marketing the XC40 Recharge. In 2021, they used New Order's "Power, Corruption & Lies" for their "Pure Electric" commercial, and viewers probably couldn't help but overhear another well-selected tune in the "For Every You" ad.

Volvo makes it very clear in the advertisement that no matter what version of the driver gets behind the wheel, the XC40 Recharge has all the necessary features to handle whatever's on the agenda in style. While showing off its many attributes, like the spacious interior, front trunk, 360 camera, and built-in Google, the song "Cobrastyle" from Teddybears featuring Mad Cobra (with the main hook sampled from Fine Young Cannibals' 1989 hit "Good Thing") can be heard playing in the background. The fast-paced track provides the potential customer with an electrifying experience, further solidifying Volvo's excellence at commercial music selection.

"Cobrastyle" was easily a great choice, and if there is a reason the song sounds so familiar, it's because Volvo isn't the only one who has had the bright idea to utilize the Teddybears single.