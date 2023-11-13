Who Sings The 'Right Here, Right Now' Volvo Commercial Song?

The Volvo XC90 was celebrated as Motor Trend SUV of the Year in 2016 and, in 2020, was hailed as Car of the Decade by Autotrader. The Recharge plug-in hybrid continues to make its presence known to consumers with an ad titled "Right Here, Right Now" that has managed to earn over 17 million views on YouTube, one of the highest view counts from the over 130 videos available on Volvo Car USA's channel. One of the things that could very well be attributed to the success of the promo is the music. Following their successful strategy for song selection in the 2021 "Pure Electric" commercial, Volvo once again opted for a catchy and proven track, choosing "Right Here Right Now" to grab viewers' attention.

The song playing in the background is from Fatboy Slim, the superstar DJ known for a range of hits in addition to "Right Here, Right Now," including "Weapon of Choice," "The Rockafeller Skank," and "Praise You." The well-renowned artist, also known by his real name of Norman Cook, has been making music since 1979, and over that time, he has won one Grammy and received six nominations, and has also earned an impressive total of nine MTV Video Music Awards. He has also put out plenty of other chart-toppers to the point of making it into the Guinness Book of World Records for most U.K. No.1 singles by one musician as a member of different acts.

There is no denying Fatboy Slim has had quite a few hits in his career, but "Right Here, Right Now" stands out as a dance anthem that still rocks fans just like it did back in the day.