Who Sings The 'Right Here, Right Now' Volvo Commercial Song?
The Volvo XC90 was celebrated as Motor Trend SUV of the Year in 2016 and, in 2020, was hailed as Car of the Decade by Autotrader. The Recharge plug-in hybrid continues to make its presence known to consumers with an ad titled "Right Here, Right Now" that has managed to earn over 17 million views on YouTube, one of the highest view counts from the over 130 videos available on Volvo Car USA's channel. One of the things that could very well be attributed to the success of the promo is the music. Following their successful strategy for song selection in the 2021 "Pure Electric" commercial, Volvo once again opted for a catchy and proven track, choosing "Right Here Right Now" to grab viewers' attention.
The song playing in the background is from Fatboy Slim, the superstar DJ known for a range of hits in addition to "Right Here, Right Now," including "Weapon of Choice," "The Rockafeller Skank," and "Praise You." The well-renowned artist, also known by his real name of Norman Cook, has been making music since 1979, and over that time, he has won one Grammy and received six nominations, and has also earned an impressive total of nine MTV Video Music Awards. He has also put out plenty of other chart-toppers to the point of making it into the Guinness Book of World Records for most U.K. No.1 singles by one musician as a member of different acts.
There is no denying Fatboy Slim has had quite a few hits in his career, but "Right Here, Right Now" stands out as a dance anthem that still rocks fans just like it did back in the day.
Fatboy Slim's dance anthem is a timeless fan favorite
"Right Here, Right Now" was first released on April 19, 1999, as part of Fatboy Slim's Grammy-nominated album "You've Come a Long Way, Baby." The renowned track features a catchy string melody fans can hear sampled that comes straight from James Gang's "Ashes, the Rain & I." When it comes to the song's titular lyrics, they were actually taken from a line Angela Bassett said in the 1995 sci-fi flick "Strange Days." The end result of the British big beat musician's audio alchemy was a Top 40 hit in several markets, including the UK, Greece, Ireland, and Australia. In 2013, MixMag hailed "Right Here, Right Now" as one of the greatest dance tracks of all time. "it's now a universal anthem of strident empowerment," the outlet wrote.
There's also a music video for the song that depicts an intriguing and off-the-mark take on human evolution. It has over 54 million views on YouTube, proving to be the perfect place for people to continue to discover the dance classic decades after its initial release. These include commenters like @user-xs7zf5wv2g, who wrote, "This is the definition of perfection" and @willblizard3610, who posted, "Such an iconic tune."
Even the XC90 ad has helped increase the song's fan base. @metalheadgamer6666 commented, "I recently discovered this song from Volvo's XC90 Hybrid commercial. Where has this song been all my life?! It's everything that I love about Electronic Music." Not only is it very evident that "Right Here, Right Now" still resonates with fans, but it also appears that viewers can find good music in a Volvo commercial.