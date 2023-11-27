Nicholas Hoult Suits Up As Lex Luthor For James Gunn's Superman Movie In DCU Fanart
It'll be a while before director James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" arrives on the silver screen, but in the meantime, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about its impending debut. First and foremost, the cast is shaping up to be something special, with David Corenswet set to play the titular Man of Steel himself. He's joined by the likes of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, among others. One of the latest additions to the cast is Nicholas Hoult as none other than Superman's biggest rival, Lex Luthor.
Not long after news of Hoult's casting reached the internet, digital artist @bosslogic took to Instagram to share a piece depicting what he could look like as Luthor. Overall, this art of Hoult as Luthor is fairly simple, with the actor wearing a plain suit with a character-appropriate shaved head, along with a green glowing kryptonite ring around his finger. Still, just because the design is simple doesn't mean it looks bad. If anything, this concept art drives home the point that Hoult is an excellent visual choice for the conniving leader of LexCorp.
With his casting in "Superman: Legacy," Hoult is another in a long line of strong Luthor actors.
Hoult is in good company as the latest Lex Luthor
"Superman: Legacy" will serve as the first cinematic installment in the new DC Universe, with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor filling the spot as the franchise's first big-screen main antagonist. However, as longtime DC media fans know, Hoult is far from the first actor to step into Luthor's dress shoes.
Over the years, numerous talented actors have put their own spin on the iconic DC Comics villain. First and foremost is Lyle Talbot, who brought Luthor into live-action for the first time via "Atom Man vs. Superman" in 1950. Then famously came Gene Hackman in the Christopher Reeve-led "Superman," "Superman II," and "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace." Kevin Spacey followed in his footsteps for "Superman Returns," with Jesse Eisenberg taking the baton from him for "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice."
Meanwhile, Luthor has been adapted into live-action several times for small-screen productions as well. Both Scott James Wells and Sherman Howard took on the role for "Superboy," with John Shea becoming Luthor on "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." Then came Michael Rosenbaum, who brought the character's arguable best-known live-action TV take to "Smallville." John Cryer then became Luthor within the Arrowverse, Titus Welliver reimagined him on "Titans," and Michael Cudlitz portrayed him on "Superman & Lois."
With so many Lex Luthor renditions across film and TV, one has to wonder how Nicholas Hoult will differentiate himself from his predecessors. DC fans everywhere will get to see what he comes up with when "Superman: Legacy" swoops into theaters on July 11, 2025.