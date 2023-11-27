Nicholas Hoult Suits Up As Lex Luthor For James Gunn's Superman Movie In DCU Fanart

It'll be a while before director James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" arrives on the silver screen, but in the meantime, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about its impending debut. First and foremost, the cast is shaping up to be something special, with David Corenswet set to play the titular Man of Steel himself. He's joined by the likes of Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, among others. One of the latest additions to the cast is Nicholas Hoult as none other than Superman's biggest rival, Lex Luthor.

Not long after news of Hoult's casting reached the internet, digital artist @bosslogic took to Instagram to share a piece depicting what he could look like as Luthor. Overall, this art of Hoult as Luthor is fairly simple, with the actor wearing a plain suit with a character-appropriate shaved head, along with a green glowing kryptonite ring around his finger. Still, just because the design is simple doesn't mean it looks bad. If anything, this concept art drives home the point that Hoult is an excellent visual choice for the conniving leader of LexCorp.

With his casting in "Superman: Legacy," Hoult is another in a long line of strong Luthor actors.