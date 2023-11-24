Marvel Star Wants To Replace Judi Dench As James Bond's M

After Dame Judi Dench's M was killed in the 2012 "James Bond" installment "Skyfall" — though she made a cameo in the following film, "Spectre," despite being very dead — fans have probably been wondering who could possibly play the powerful chief of MI-6. Well, one actor is putting her own name forward — and frankly, it would be a pretty big get for the franchise.

In a British Vogue interview with Oscar winner Olivia Colman, who's known from everything from "Fleabag" to "The Crown," she said she'd actually really love to play M, especially when interviewer Giles Hattersley told the actor that she somewhat resembles a younger version of the other Academy Award-winning performer. Colman, for her part, was surprised: "What! 've never heard that. Oh, I love that! Well, I've got short hair."

Hattersley, clearly a consummate professional, took it one step further and suggested that, due to the resemblance, Colman should "do 'Bond'" and step into Dench's vacated, M-shaped shoes. "Oh, my God!" Colman replied, apparently squealing. "The amount of time I have wanted to be M. I'm not sure who I need to call ..." When Hattersley suggested famous "James Bond" producer Barbara Broccoli, Colman was ready: "I know, I met her once. I wanted to go, 'Can I be M?' I must try to be cooler about it. Maybe she reads Vogue? Put that bit in."