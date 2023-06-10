The Crown Season 6: All Three Queen Elizabeth II Actors Reportedly Set To Appear
The final season of "The Crown" will reportedly feature all three Queen Elizabeth II actors.
The Sun reports that Season 6 of Netflix's Emmy-winning series detailing Queen Elizabeth II's reign will see Claire Foy and Olivia Colman return to the role alongside Imelda Staunton in a special set of scenes. Foy was the first to grace "The Crown" as its lead, headlining as young Elizabeth for both Season 1 and 2. She continued to appear as the young version of the character in Seasons 4 and 5 in a guest capacity. The Oscar-winning Colman, meanwhile, made her mark on the character starting with Season 3, ending her reign with Season 4. Season 5, which tackles the Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) of it all, saw Imelda Staunton occupy the role.
Details are slim regarding the capacity the two previous Queens will appear in. However, a source close to The Sun says that the decision to have all three actors appear in the same season is a way to pay tribute to the late Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.
Season 6 will feature 4 depictions of the Queen
"The Crown" Season 6 will also debut a new iteration of Queen Elizabeth II. The outlet reports that Viola Prettejohn has been tapped to play a young, pre-coronation wartime version of Princess Elizabeth. With Prettejohn in tow as a young Elizabeth, "The Crown" will wrap up its six seasons by showing four different depictions of the Queen.
The decision to have all previous iterations of the Queen appear for the final season manifested after Elizabeth II second passed. Production on Season 6 paused after the monarch died. Following her passing, series creator Peter Morgan described his award-winning series as a "love letter to her" in a statement obtained by Deadline.
Fans of the series must be delighted to hear that all three versions of The Queen, including a brand-new one, will grace the upcoming season. While Season 6 is set to be the last chapter in Queen Elizabeth II's story, it's possible that Morgan and Netflix's love affair with royalty will continue. The outlet revealed in another report that future plans could include prequel projects set before "The Crown." With the inclusion of Prettejohn's pre-coronation Elizabeth, it's possible that the stage is being set for a series based on her childhood.