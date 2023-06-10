The Crown Season 6: All Three Queen Elizabeth II Actors Reportedly Set To Appear

The final season of "The Crown" will reportedly feature all three Queen Elizabeth II actors.

The Sun reports that Season 6 of Netflix's Emmy-winning series detailing Queen Elizabeth II's reign will see Claire Foy and Olivia Colman return to the role alongside Imelda Staunton in a special set of scenes. Foy was the first to grace "The Crown" as its lead, headlining as young Elizabeth for both Season 1 and 2. She continued to appear as the young version of the character in Seasons 4 and 5 in a guest capacity. The Oscar-winning Colman, meanwhile, made her mark on the character starting with Season 3, ending her reign with Season 4. Season 5, which tackles the Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) of it all, saw Imelda Staunton occupy the role.

Details are slim regarding the capacity the two previous Queens will appear in. However, a source close to The Sun says that the decision to have all three actors appear in the same season is a way to pay tribute to the late Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.