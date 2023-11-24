What's The Coors Light Commercial Song & Why Does It Sound So Familiar?

As it happens, "Lo Chiamavano King (His Name Was King)" was actually created by Luis Bacalov as the main theme for the 1971 Western film of the same name, directed by Giancarlo Romitelli. While the film itself has been somewhat overshadowed by its more well-known contemporaries such as "The Wild Bunch," it's nevertheless a bit of an influential classic itself. Of course, it also birthed a song so deeply associated with the genre that it could be single-handedly used to give a 2023 beer commercial a Western flair.

Romitelli's 1971 film isn't the only Western in which "Lo Chiamavano King" can be heard. In fact, the movie by which most modern audiences likely became familiar with the song came out far more recently. The song was reused for Quentin Tarantino's iconic 2012 Western "Django Unchained," starring Jamie Foxx. It can be heard partway through the movie, as Foxx's Django and Christoph Waltz's Dr. King Schultz travel the country by horse.

"Lo Chiamavano King" has shown up in one more notable place, and while it's in the Western genre, it's not a movie. The song is actually used in the 2004 video game "Red Dead Revolver," the precursor to the more commonly known "Red Dead Redemption" games. An instrumental version of it plays over the game's intro sequences as the characters are introduced.