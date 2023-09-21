Whatever Happened To Keith Stone Beer Commercials & Who Played The Smooth Star?

Memorable beer commercials and football season go together hand-in-hand. And what does a good beer company need more than anything else when they want to make a major impression on the buying public — and get those sweet Super Bowl commercial dollars in their coffers? Why, a memorable mascot, of course.

In the case of Keystone Light, that character was Keith Stone in the early '10s. They picked actor Mitchell Jarvis to embody the forces of smooth flirtation and manly posturing. Jarvis first gained national attention on Broadway as the original Lonny in the Broadway hit "Rock of Ages," and has since appeared on "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" as well as a wealth of independently produced features and TV shows.

Unfortunately, changing times often mean these cultural figureheads are deposed for the next fresh face. While Stone rose from a memorable lineage of talking frogs and partying dogs, he would soon join them on the shelf as a fondly remembered — though now inactive — mascot when Keystone Light changed its publicity approach in 2012. Keystone Light's marketing now leans less on humor and more on a smooth, relaxed tone that reflects the brand at large. But for some, Keith Stone was the absolute height of small-screen commercial humor.