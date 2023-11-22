Titans: Beast World Will 'Ruin Expectations' & That's A Good Thing, Says Tom Taylor - Exclusive Interview

How was the idea of "Beast World" conceived? Was it an easy decision to center the book around the Titans?

It was time. It was pointed out to me that DC came to me and said, "Hey, what would you think about writing an event at the end of the year?" It was the very early stages of "Titans." It made a lot of sense for it to be the Titans, for one thing. They were like, "Yes, let's do this with the Titans." But also, it meant that I could build this event organically out of the "Titans" book.

Everything that's happened in "Titans" has been leading to this moment, which is great. Instead of having to shoehorn something in and slow down the momentum, it was already there. A big part of "Beast World" grew out of an original plan I had for "Titans" anyway, so it was not very difficult to pivot to this.

But in terms of the Titans getting an event, I got told that this is the first-ever Titans event, which is a real surprise to everybody who hears it. You assume, "They've been around since the '80s. They must have had events before." But nope — this is their first one. So no pressure!

Why do you think they haven't had a big event like this before?

I have absolutely no idea.

That was shocking to me, too. I was like, "Yeah, they have [had an event]. They were in ..." Then, I kept running it back in my head and couldn't think of one.

They've had things like "The Technis Imperative" and stuff, but they're little miniseries things. But they haven't had an event. They haven't had a thing where they're essential. In a way, it's because they've never had the chance to step up like they have right now. They haven't been a premier superhero team of the DCU. There's always been the Justice League to deal with events, but now it's on the Titans to save the world and protect the world.

As the premier super team in the DC Universe, where do the Titans find themselves, and how fun was it to shape that kind of dynamic organically?

The dynamic has always been there. As you say, it's a very organic one. This is not a group of almost godlike beings who come together on the weekends to punch Darkseid in the face. This is a group of friends who consider themselves family who all live in a shared house. They all live under the one roof. It's a very different thing. They don't go off to do their own thing at the end of the day. Obviously, they do as heroes, but they talk about issues. They don't let team dynamics [or] petty jealousies ruin things. They have adult conversations as you do with your best friends, sitting around the table or sitting around the television with a cup of tea.

They talk things through, and in a way, they are — despite being 20-somethings — quite a bit more mature than the Justice League as a superhero team. It means that they've always got each other's backs because they're so close. The first moment when Garfield Logan comes up with the plan to save the world — and only Beast Boy can save the world — Batman has a plan at the time, which is backed up by Mr. Terrific. It's Gar [who] goes, "Actually ..." And Raven immediately backs him up. Then, Nightwing [backs] him up. Batman steps back and goes, "Okay, you're right — this is you." That's important, and that cohesive team and that unit — we haven't seen this before.