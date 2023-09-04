An Evil Twist To One Of DC's Most Powerful Superheroes Will Spark A Ton Of HATE

Introducing a dark opposite to Doctor Fate, arguably DC's most powerful hero, creates what is potentially one of the DC Universe's most dangerous villains ever. With the Helmet of Hate, the Nightmare Stone, and who knows what other powers they might have originally had, Doctor Hate is being set up as a villain who won't be easy to take down. But who are they? Amanda Waller shared with them that their friends and family would be "hurt" by them taking the mantle, so it's possible it's a former hero who has somehow been corrupted. Or, it could be an already major villain like Deathstroke, who has been sidelined since DC's "Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths" event. He does, after all, have a history of hunting and killing Titans.

Check out the official synopsis for "Titans: Beast World – Waller Rising" #1 (by Chuck Brown and Keron Grant), which will see Doctor Hate attempt to fulfill their first mission. The "Beast World" tie-in releases on December 5, 2023.

BATWING, VIXEN, VAL-ZOD SUPERMAN, AND BLACK MANTA MUST STOP DR. HATE! The Kingdom, a mystical and metaphysical realm, sits at the nexus of the Parliaments. A formidable new adversary, Dr. Hate, emerges with intentions to corrupt both the Kingdom and the Parliament of the Red in the pursuit of chaos. Batwing, Vixen, Val-Zod Superman, and Black Manta are thrust together in a desperate fight for survival. They must learn to cooperate to thwart Dr. Hate's destructive plans before The Wicked Entity can devastate this unique plane, which represents a collective consciousness. This consciousness unifies the Red, Green, Rot, Clear, Melt, Metal, and Grey into a harmonious realm of peace. In their struggle against Dr. Hate, these heroes and villains also face the task of unraveling how Amanda Waller's rise is entwined with the ongoing crisis. The saga features guest appearances from Nubia, Dr. Mist, Red Tornado, Dead Eye, and more!