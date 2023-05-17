The Titans Just Killed Off A Major Team Member

"Titans" #1 by Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, Anette Kwok, and Wes Abbott features the members of the Titans adjusting to their new normal as the most important group of heroes in the DC Universe. Nightwing, the group's leader, continues to try to recruit familiar faces to the team, visiting former Teen Titans member Tempest. Alongside Donna Troy, Dick Grayson pitches Garth the chance to step into a role they have been preparing for since they were kids. However, while Garth is impressed with what Nightwing and the team have been doing, he declines their offer, saying he's already working with someone else.

Later, the Titans are ready to move into the new Titans Tower in Bludhaven. But the team is called into action after Oracle informs them the giant-sized ape, Titano, is attacking a nuclear power plant, which could lead to catastrophic danger if it explodes. The Titans take on the villain, and Peacemaker arrives on the scene. The antihero wants to take down Titano through more violent means, but the Titans manage to subdue the superpowered foe. Peacemaker ends up chastising Nightwing and his squad before revealing he believes someone weaponized Titano.

Despite wanting to shut the Titans down, Peacemaker relays a message from the President asking if the team wants to work for the U.S. government. Nightwing quickly tells him no, explaining that the Titans work for the world's best interests, not just one nation. The hero adds that nationalism and superpowers don't mix before the Titans depart the heated conversation. When they leave, Peacemaker makes a phone call to Amanda Waller, who is trying to eliminate all metahumans in the DC Universe, telling her the Titans are going to be a problem for them.