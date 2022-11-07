Ralph Macchio Weighs In On The New Karate Kid Movie Announcement - Exclusive

It's been an eventful 38 years for Ralph Macchio since the release of the classic sports drama "The Karate Kid," especially since the blockbuster film spawned two sequels in the 1980s, as well as the mega-successful spinoff series "Cobra Kai" that kicked off in 2018. Hot off the success of "Cobra Kai" Season 5 on Netflix, Macchio is recalling the remarkable past four decades in his life and career in his new memoir "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me" (Dutton).

Macchio played Daniel LaRusso in "The Karate Kid," the new kid in town in California's San Fernando Valley after the teen and his mom, Lucille (Randee Heller) relocate move in from New Jersey. Immediately targeted by bullies, Daniel finds a friend and mentor in Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), who leads a quiet existence as his apartment building's handy man. Miyagi teaches Daniel the martial arts not only as a way to defend himself, but to eventually face off against his chief antagonist — Cobra Kai dojo student Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — in the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

In between Macchio's original "Karate Kid" trilogy and "Cobra Kai," Columbia Pictures twice attempted to reboot the franchise, first with 1994's "The Next Karate Kid," starring Morita and a then-relative unknown Hilary Swank. In 2010, Columbia went back to the beginning and remade "The Karate Kid" — produced by Will Smith and starring his son, Jaden, as well as Jackie Chan — which reconfigured the events and changed the names of the characters featured in the 1984 original.

Now, in the aftermath of "Cobra Kai" — which is still awaiting a renewal for a sixth season — Columbia has announced that it is producing yet another version of "The Karate Kid" for theatrical release. While no details are available about the remake, Macchio is still willing to offer his opinion about the upcoming chapter in the beloved "Karate Kid" franchise.