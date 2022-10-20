A Christmas Story Star Peter Billingsley Saw The Challenger Space Shuttle Disaster Firsthand

Peter Billingsley was interviewed in the 2020 Netflix documentary "Challenger: The Final Flight" (via Popular Science) and revealed that he was invited to the shuttle launch. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan announced the "Young Astronauts Program," designed to increase American youth's interest in space exploration. Billingsley was recruited as the program's spokesperson, allowing him to be present for the take-off that late-January morning. He recounted his experience seeing the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion by commenting, "We saw a flash. And everyone I think even kind of said, 'Oh, that's the solid rocket boosters...' the actor went on to recall how many in attendance thought the flash was normal before some people in the crowd claimed what was happening was out of the ordinary before an announcement was made that the vehicle had burst apart.

The actor then revealed how he was on track to travel to space by sharing, "The sense that I might personally be able to go someday [to space] was completely true," Billingsley said. "There was a larger plan when the astronauts landed and Christa was back, we were going to do a national press tour together. And they said the next step for us is going to be a kid in space. And I thought, 'My gosh, that's awesome, man, yes, sign me up.'" The entire crew of Challenger passed away that day.