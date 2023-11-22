Actors Who Have Played More Than One DC Character

The DC universe loves to make the circle bigger. With every show and film released, new actors join the pantheon of greats to bring iconic comic book personalities to life. In some instances, familiar faces from the past return — but not always as the characters they formerly portrayed. Whether it be the challenge of a new part or an homage to their previous roles, a number of actors have played more than one DC character over the years.

For a few actors, their second chance in the DC universe has proved to be more successful than their first rodeo. Look at "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson as an example: He may catch the eye as Arthur Curry in "Smallville," looking like a dead ringer for the classic Aquaman from the comics, but he never ascends beyond being an occasional guest on the show. "Titans," on the other hand, provided him the chance as a regular to dig deeper into the character of Hank Hall, aka Hawk.

Let's take a journey through the multiverse — hopefully, not in the weird CGI way showcased in "The Flash" — and see the actors who have appeared as multiple DC characters.