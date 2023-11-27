Will Blue Eye Samurai Get A Season 2 & What Could It Be About?
Like its titular sword wielder, "Blue Eye Samurai" has struck hard and fast on Netflix, astounding audiences with its incredible animation and gripping story that has fans and critics hungry for more. The 1st season earned an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, assuring its creators, the husband and wife dynamite double act Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, did something right. The question is, will Netflix let them have another swing at Mizu's story and sign off on a 2nd season?
While nothing has been greenlit regarding the future of Mizu (Maya Erskine), it's clear, given the ending of "Blue Eye Samurai," that her quest to learn more about herself will send her across the sea to a foreign land. Show director Jane Wu explained to Variety, "Story-wise, I can't clearly say what we're expecting in Season 2, because I don't have the script in hand. But I do think we will probably explore London — and how much of London is really depending on the budget and the schedule."
It certainly makes for a compelling tease to see Mizu head off to The Big Smoke to learn about the heritage that has left her ostracized. The sad thing is that in doing so, she's leaving behind the allies who looked past that by the end of the 1st season and now have stories of their own to tell.
How Blue Eye Samurai sets up Season 2
While Mizu is sailing away to parts unknown with Abijah Fowler (Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh) in tow, the allies she made getting there are scattered and split. Hopefully, that doesn't mean we won't be reunited with any of them as a result, though. After playing a valuable part in the attempted siege on Edo, Ringo (Masi Oka) returns to Master Eiji (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) and looks to be taking his first steps under the tutelage of the legendary sword maker to become a samurai himself. If and when this new path will eventually merge with Mizu again is unknown, but it's clear that he's on the way to becoming as useful as he always hoped.
But while blades are being built with an old master and a new apprentice, a broken relationship seems to be moving further apart. Princess Akemi (Brenda Song) finally cut ties with Taigen (Darren Barrett), using the marriage she was forced into to her advantage instead. With Edo in ashes, the princess can now mold her new husband into a position that works in her favor, playing the game that she was reluctant to be a part of for so long and changing it for the better. That leaves Taigen to find a future of his own, possibly with someone he may never have expected.
Could Taigen get more than a rematch with Mizu?
In the collection of heroes that make up "Blue Eye Samurai," it seems Taigen is dealt the poorest hand by the end of the 1st season. His hopes of a happy future are cut down when Akemi chooses one without him, leaving him rudderless and without anything to fight for. The 2nd season could see him again on the hunt for the former rival with whom he was verging on a romance he never expected.
Just as Mizu seemingly takes away his honor in the 1st season, Taigen might also see the blue-eyed samurai as the reason for his world falling apart yet again. It isn't, of course, but it would provide a good enough reason for him to follow Mizu across the sea to London, providing one familiar face, angry or not, to back her up during her journey of self-discovery. Two swords are better than one, after all.