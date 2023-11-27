Will Blue Eye Samurai Get A Season 2 & What Could It Be About?

Like its titular sword wielder, "Blue Eye Samurai" has struck hard and fast on Netflix, astounding audiences with its incredible animation and gripping story that has fans and critics hungry for more. The 1st season earned an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, assuring its creators, the husband and wife dynamite double act Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, did something right. The question is, will Netflix let them have another swing at Mizu's story and sign off on a 2nd season?

While nothing has been greenlit regarding the future of Mizu (Maya Erskine), it's clear, given the ending of "Blue Eye Samurai," that her quest to learn more about herself will send her across the sea to a foreign land. Show director Jane Wu explained to Variety, "Story-wise, I can't clearly say what we're expecting in Season 2, because I don't have the script in hand. But I do think we will probably explore London — and how much of London is really depending on the budget and the schedule."

It certainly makes for a compelling tease to see Mizu head off to The Big Smoke to learn about the heritage that has left her ostracized. The sad thing is that in doing so, she's leaving behind the allies who looked past that by the end of the 1st season and now have stories of their own to tell.