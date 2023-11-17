The Ending Of Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai Explained

When Guillermo del Toro snagged his Oscar for best animated feature with Netflix's "Pinocchio," he didn't just thank his collaborators — he also dropped some wisdom: animation isn't a genre, it's just a medium. Netflix must've adamantly agreed because little did fans know that the streamer had "Blue Eye Samurai" in their back pocket, a gem by the dynamic duo Amber Noizumi and Michael Green.

"Blue Eye Samurai" is set in 17th century Japan, better known as the Edo period for the history buffs. While some in contemporary Japan still consider this period their golden age, and it would have been quite intriguing to take a deep dive into that period, the story that fans of "Blue Eye Samurai" got isn't overtly political; it instead leans more towards action-adventure (think "Kill Bill" meets "The Witcher"). Back then, Japan closed its borders to the world, not even allowing trade except for a few higher-ups who kept ties to the West illegally anyway. Plus there was serious xenophobia, and mixed-race kids were treated like they were demons.

"Blue Eye Samurai" expertly blends the Western genre with Eastern culture, and the show's animation and fight scenes are top-notch. In this deep dive into the ending of "Blue Eye Samurai" Season 1, we'll appreciate the storytelling wizardry that made it a hit with critics and decode the epic ending to analyze what it all really means.