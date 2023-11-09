MCU Theory: Loki Saves Marvel's Multiverse By Becoming [SPOILER?] - Here's How

"Loki" Season 2 is careening toward its conclusion, and the titular God of Mischief — portrayed by none other than Tom Hiddleston — is in a tough spot. The multiverse has been sent into disarray, the TVA has crumbled, and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is trying to take advantage of the situation. Not to mention, almost all of Loki's closest allies have returned to their home timelines with no knowledge of their time under the TVA banner. Setting the multiverse right all by himself is a tall order, but Loki could do it by taking on a major responsibility.

According to Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH, the upcoming "Deadpool 3" could feature the TVA in a big way. The organization will reportedly traverse time and space to seek out prime versions of Marvel heroes. This way it can form a strong enough team to take down Kang the Conqueror (Majors) and his variant army. Since it has been stated by a Marvel producer that Loki is the key to the Multiverse Saga, and "Loki" promotional art shows him in a new, regal look (via @novellex on X, formerly known as Twitter), this plan could be devised by him. The character could become the new He Who Remains and somehow send out TVA agents to assemble this multiversal team.

Considering Loki's comic history and his new MCU powers, it's not out of the realm of possibility that this is where his story is headed by the end of "Loki" Season 2.