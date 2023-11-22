Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Trailer Gets Shot-For-Shot Animated Comparison

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" boasts a deeply devoted fanbase, stretching back to the animated series' original run on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, and they have been burned before — specifically, by M. Night Shyamalan and his 2010 live-action effort. In 2020, series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino dropped out of the forthcoming adaptation, citing creative differences with Netflix. It looked, yet again, like a live-action version was doomed.

When the trailer for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" dropped on November 9, fans were able to let out a sigh of relief. The trailer's colors pop, the production design is ambitious and fantastical, and the bending itself is rendered with care. Above all, the series — which is set to debut on February 22, 2024 — looks faithful to the original. So faithful, in fact, that WatchMojo released a side-by-side comparison of the trailer and scenes from the animated series on TikTok.

The shot-for-shot video highlights just how many scenes in the trailer are pulled directly from the animated series. It opens with Katara and Sokka discovering the globe-shaped iceberg in which Aang was frozen for 100 years. Other key locations and characters come next: the animated city of Omashu is a dead ringer for the towering animated version, as is Crescent Island, and the Kyoshi Warriors' real-life makeup is especially vivid. Based on the comments section, the side-by-side analysis has fans more excited than ever.