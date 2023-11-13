Avatar: The Last Airbender - The 5 Biggest Reveals From The First Netflix Trailer

After years of anticipation and skepticism, Netflix has finally revealed the first trailer for its live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" adaptation. And while die-hard fans may still be reserving judgment, it's a promising look at what's to come. The live-action series has been plagued by delays and production issues, which began back in 2020 when original series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino left the adaptation, citing creative differences with Netflix. There's also the looming shadow of the much-maligned M. Night Shyamalan adaptation, which has cast doubt on any subsequent attempt at a live-action "Avatar."

And yet, despite all of that, the first trailer looks great. The cast — known for some time — looks great in the costumes, and the show seems to be staying incredibly faithful to the source material. Most of the scenes in the trailer are pulled directly from the animated series, with sweeping shots of Omashu, Kyoshi Island, the throne room of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), and the Southern Water Tribe. It's bright and colorful, the bending battles look great in motion, and it's clear that the production team holds a ton of respect for the original show.

There's still plenty that we don't know, but the trailer has given fans a lot to chew on while they wait for the February 22, 2024, release date. So in the interim, let's dive a little deeper into the live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" trailer and take a look at some of its biggest reveals.