Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Debuts First Live-Action Footage Of Aang's Quest

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" only stuck around the Nickelodeon scene from 2005 to 2008, yet in that short time, it managed to become one of the most widely-adored animated programs of all time. In the years since it concluded, its legend has only continued to grow in the entertainment world, resulting in a widely-maligned and controversial live-action movie as well as a sequel series, "The Legend of Korra." It has been years since any new "Last Airbender" media has arrived on the small screen, but that is very much going to change soon.

Well aware of the enduring popularity of the Nickelodeon classic, Netflix is going big with a brand new take on "The Last Airbender." The streamer and creator Albert Kim have been hard at work for some time now on a live-action interpretation of the beloved series. To bring it to life, such on-screen talent as Gordon Cormier, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Daniel Dae Kim, to name a few, have been brought in. Sure, live-action and "The Last Airbender" haven't blended well before, but hopefully, Netflix has learned from the mistakes of the 2010 feature.

Netflix has left "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans in suspense for a while, but at last, the streaming titan has given them their first look at the series and revealed its release date.