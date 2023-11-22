The Worst Hallmark Christmas Movie Tropes Destroyed In 30 Seconds

The most wonderful time of the year is barrelling upon us, and that means a whole new batch of Hallmark Christmas movies on the way. Even if you've never seen one, you probably know the tropes. A woman from a big city (probably engaged to a man who works too hard) visits her rural hometown for the holidays and meets a rugged guy who treats her right. Now, a TikTok from @sarah.daisyy is laying all of the cliches down in a hilarious video.

The TikTok is captioned, "If a normal person was in a Hallmark movie," and contains a plethora of humorous statements pointing out the absurdity of almost all these stories. The result can only be described as the worst Hallmark Christmas movie ever, as she begins by saying, "Do you guys have like a restaurant in this town? Just a bunch of bakeries on the verge of being shut down? 'Kay." She goes on to make other funny observations, such as how there's always mistletoe everywhere and how she gets proposed to by a guy she's only known for 14 minutes. Whether you watch Hallmark movies religiously or not, the video is a ton of fun, and viewers appreciate the brief roast session.