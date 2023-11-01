Hallmark's Holiday Movies Need To Hire More Horror Icons Like Elvira & Bruce Campbell

Ah, the classic Hallmark TV movie formula. We know it so well. The sight of a lone pine tree decorated with lights, waving in the wind. The hope that a strong-willed businesswoman's heart will be defrosted by spending a weekend around a handsome lumberjack or independent store owner. All accompanied in our homes by the scent of baking Christmas cookies.

Well, maybe those cookies need a little extra winter spice. Because while fans love the warm predictability of Hallmark holiday movies — and Lifetime holiday movies, which have sprung up around the Hallmark movie release season like cottages around a cozy lake — the dabbling of former horror actors that have started popping in them, these last few years, is fast becoming our favorite gift under the tree. Even the king of B-horror himself, Bruce Campbell — aka Ash of the "Evil Dead" franchise — has visited a few times, complete with a flannel shirt, to portray the cozy dad of a visiting career woman. And his films have definitely perked the interest of horror movie fans, who normally wouldn't check out the channel's swoony programming but showed up for Campbell's first efforts, even though he wasn't wielding a bloody chainsaw.

Hallmark movies have often contained surprising actors, but not often enough, and Campbell's clear enjoyment in the role is a sign of just how fun it would be to see more and more horror stars get their chance to make cozy winter memories, instead of the same stable of soap opera stars showing up every year. And really, who doesn't want to see, say, Elvira or Robert Englund show us how it's done?