Aquaman 2 Trailer Teases A Big DC Character Death
A new trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has arrived before the movie's release, and it seems to hint at the death of an important character. While the film may revolve around Black Manta's (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) vengeful plight to kill Aquaman (Jason Momoa), it seems that several characters caught in the crossfire won't make it out alive. There has already been some concern among fans that the movie may follow a controversial Aquababy storyline from the comics. However, it also seems like Aquaman's dad, the good-natured lighthouse keeper Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), is in grave danger.
Partway through the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer, Aquaman returns to the surface world only to find the burning wreckage of the Curry household, as well as a battered and bloody Tom informing him that "Manta took Junior." It's clear that he's in pretty bad shape, and the sequence framing has all the trappings of a potential death scene for Aquaman's dear old dad. Of course, fans won't know for sure what happens to Tom until the film's release, but other elements point to his death being a likely outcome.
There's strong precedent for Tom Curry's death
If Tom Curry dies in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," it won't be the first time Aquaman's dad has bitten the bullet in DC lore. As with many DC superheroes' tragic backstories, Aquaman's current origin involves the tragic death of a parental figure. Modern comic book canon sees Tom dying as a result of a fight between Arthur Curry and Black Manta, leading his son to seek out Atlantis and his heritage. Things obviously haven't happened that way in the DCEU, but there's a decent chance that the film will replicate that impactful moment between Aquaman and Black Manta in its own way.
There's also plenty of narrative support for Tom dying during "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Such a death would raise the emotional stakes immensely and further fuel Aquaman's desire to stop Black Manta. However, it would also keep the movie's clear focus on fatherhood. In sacrificing himself for the sake of his son, Tom might just help Aquaman learn more about what it means to be a father. That's all just speculation for now, but the precedent and potential narrative value for Tom getting killed off is there in spades. As it stands, chances aren't looking good for Aquadad's survival.