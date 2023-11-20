Aquaman 2 Trailer Teases A Big DC Character Death

A new trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has arrived before the movie's release, and it seems to hint at the death of an important character. While the film may revolve around Black Manta's (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) vengeful plight to kill Aquaman (Jason Momoa), it seems that several characters caught in the crossfire won't make it out alive. There has already been some concern among fans that the movie may follow a controversial Aquababy storyline from the comics. However, it also seems like Aquaman's dad, the good-natured lighthouse keeper Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), is in grave danger.

Partway through the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer, Aquaman returns to the surface world only to find the burning wreckage of the Curry household, as well as a battered and bloody Tom informing him that "Manta took Junior." It's clear that he's in pretty bad shape, and the sequence framing has all the trappings of a potential death scene for Aquaman's dear old dad. Of course, fans won't know for sure what happens to Tom until the film's release, but other elements point to his death being a likely outcome.