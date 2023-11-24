Forget Godzilla: Monarch Episode 3's Explosion Was More Terrifying In Real Life

Contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Secrets and Lies"

The "Godzilla" franchise is no stranger to imbuing the fiber of its fantastical lore with real-world history, and the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" continues this trend with a key moment in Episode 3, "Secrets and Lies."

In 1954, Lieutenant Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell), Dr. Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto), and cryptozoologist Bill Randa (Ander Holms) manage to convince the American military to fund their efforts to locate massive unidentified terrestrial organisms following their discoveries in the Philippines. However, the team's request for a surplus of uranium to attract and study one of these creatures is answered with a nuclear bomb on Bikini Atoll. Their attempts at getting the army to back down from launching the super weapon are unsuccessful, and eventually, Godzilla rises from the depths to investigate, resulting in his apparent death.

But the fictional event doesn't hold a candle to the devastation brought about by the real-world tragedy that inspired it. Among the many nuclear bomb tests done in the aftermath of World War II was Operation Castle, which consisted of a series of six detonations on Bikini Atoll in 1954. The first, Castle Bravo, yielded far greater results than predicted, with the blast destroying measuring equipment and the resulting fallout doing sustained damage to communities in the surrounding Marshall Islands.