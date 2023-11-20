All The Light We Cannot See: The Biggest Differences Between The Book And The Series

Taking tools traditionally favored by propagandists and instead using them to spread kindness and reason is a major theme in both the series and book versions of "All the Light We Cannot See." However, the forbidden radio show young Marie-Laure and Werner listen to in their childhood is given a bit more artistic license in the series.

In the series, shortwave 1310 broadcasts a mysterious, magical program late in the evening just for children, hosted by a man known only as "The Professor." Viewers only get to hear bits and pieces of the show, but enough to determine The Professor is speaking poetically about scientific concepts and human capacity for enlightenment. This is a big no-no in Nazi Germany, and the Nazis block the broadcast. Still, The Professor's voice sticks in Marie-Laure and Werner's heads, and both dedicate themselves to following the frequency for the rest of the series.

While the series uses The Professor's words to underscore themes of connection and finding light in times of darkness, the radio show in the book is more explicitly a science program. An episode about the life cycle of coal fascinates both Marie-Laure and Werner, and it links them not just as fellow humans impacted by war, but also as growing young minds intrigued by the natural world. In the book, it's also a little more clear that listening to this — and any radio show forbidden by the Nazis — is an act of defiance.