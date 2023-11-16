All The Light We Cannot See Isn't A True Story, But Is It Historically Accurate?

"All The Light We Cannot See," Netflix's much-anticipated four-episode limited series, debuted on the platform in early November 2023 to mixed reviews. But the one thing viewers want to know — especially those who didn't read Anthony Doerr's eponymous Pulitzer Prize-winning novel on which the series is based — is how much of the story is true.

Doerr's 544-page novel is fictional, as are the characters who inhabit his story. But the book, which is set in Europe during World War II, does include elements of historical truth. For one, the Germans did occupy France, conquering Paris on June 14, 1940. In the book and series, the German occupation of Paris is what causes Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti) and her father Daniel (Mark Ruffalo) to flee to her reclusive uncle Etienne's (Hugh Laurie) home in the seaside haven of Saint-Malo.

Marie-Laure's time in Saint-Malo is marked by her participation in the French resistance — which was active during the occupation and used radio to broadcast coded messages — and by the battle of Saint-Malo, which took place between August 4 and September 2, 1944. Doerr's book was especially inspired by the destruction of the city, which was perpetrated by the Allied forces in an effort to force the Germans out of their stronghold.

"It was really important to me to try to make sure every little detail of Saint-Malo was right," Doerr told Netflix, "so that somebody who lived through that siege would be persuaded that the verisimilitude of this project was real."