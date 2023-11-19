The Sentry's Race Is Crucial - But Not For The Reasons MCU Critics Think

All eyes are on "Thunderbolts," which is set to bring a variety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's anti-heroes and villains together for a covert mission that could have drastic ramifications for the franchise. While concrete plot details for the Jake Schreier-directed picture are slim, we know that the film will introduce Sentry, one of the more complicated heroes in the Marvel mythos. An extremely powerful hero in Marvel Comics, Sentry first debuted in 2000. Sentry boasts the ability to teleport, fly, and project energy blasts, but suffers from severe amnesia. Introduced as the mild-mannered Bob Reynolds, the middle-aged man learns that he's Sentry, a powerful but largely forgotten superhero. While he's crossed paths with dozens of heroes and made a genuine impact, no one remembers him, which makes Sentry's inner conflict all the more powerful. In the comics, Reynolds is depicted as a Caucasian male, but in "Thunderbolts," Sentry will likely be portrayed by Korean-born American actor Steven Yeun.

Following Robert Kirkman's statements that Yeun is allegedly on track to play Sentry, Marvel's worst critics came out to criticize the casting decision, which bends the historically white character's race. But by casting Yeun, Marvel could take Sentry in an interesting and inspired direction, where the character's race can directly come into conversation with his central conflict, which is facing erasure.

While Hollywood attempts to make strides in terms of representation, Asians continue to have their stories diminished or stereotyped. Within the context of Yeun's race, Sentry's erasure can acknowledge, in a metatextual way, how Asians have little blockbuster presence. Seeing as Sentry's inherent whiteness isn't a central part of his character, Yeun has an opportunity to breathe new life into the hero, by marrying Sentry's internal conflicts with the weight of expectations that come with being an Asian-American icon.