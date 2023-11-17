Steven Yeun's Sentry Casting Is Already Bringing Out Twitter's Worst Take

While there have been rumors for a while that Steven Yeun would play Sentry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman casually confirmed it in an interview this week. It does appear Yeun will suit up in yet another yellow and blue outfit for "Thunderbolts," where the character is expected to make his debut. Yeun is an immensely talented actor, as evidenced by stellar turns in "Nope" and "Beef," but his casting has a shadow over it with the worst of X, formerly known as Twitter, coming out to offer incredibly racist takes.

In the comics, Sentry is white. Steven Yeun is Korean, and actors of different races taking parts that have been traditionally white sends plenty of people online into a racist fervor to proclaim the casting "woke," a word that has lost all meaning at this point. Many on X point out how Sentry isn't Asian in the comics and have resorted to some old standbys in criticizing the casting. For example, one X user said casting Yeun as Sentry is like casting Ryan Gosling as Shang-Chi, which isn't comparable in the slightest. Shang-Chi's Asian heritage is critical to his character. Sentry is just a guy with the power of a million exploding suns, so anyone could play him.

It's disheartening to see these takes in this day and age. No actor deserves this kind of criticism, and there's good reason why these kinds of castings are necessary for greater representation and helping right old wrongs.