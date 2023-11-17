Does The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

By the end of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," viewers will have seen another bloodbath with teenagers duking it out, as well as the descent into depravity from the central villain of the original series — Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth in the prequel. As with the other entries in the franchise, the film leaves a lot for fans to ruminate on, and it's natural for people to want to sit there once the credits roll to collect their thoughts. But is there a post-credits scene worth waiting around for?

"The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" does not have a post-credits scene, which does make sense. Like the original films, this movie is based on a book written by Suzanne Collins. However, this one is a standalone story (for the moment) as opposed to a trilogy, so there's nothing else to hint at for the time being. The film shows Snow's time as a mentor for the 10th annual Hunger Games and how his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) set him on a path to become the dangerous man we met for the first time in "The Hunger Games."