Where Was The Killer Actually Filmed & Which Spots Can You Visit In Real Life?

David Fincher's latest feature film, "The Killer," is as lean and mean an affair as the nameless assassin (Michael Fassbender) it depicts. The Killer lives by a strict collection of mantras and his routines are as deliberate and considered as Fincher's exacting direction. When he botches an assignment, the film turns into a revenge tale. In his brutal pursuit of victims, the Killer becomes quite the jet-setter.

Before the bloody travelogue begins in earnest, the Killer is in Paris, where much of the film's first act was shot. He sets up shop with his sniper rifle at a WeWork office across the street from the Panthéon monument in the 5th arrondissement. He also visits the McDonald's at a nearby square, the Place de l'Estrapade. During the tense escape scene, the Killer tears through Paris on his motorbike, discretely disposing of any incriminating possessions and tossing his helmet off the Passerelle des Ardennes in the 19th arrondissement.

While the exteriors were shot on location in Paris, the WeWork and the target's lavish apartment interiors were built on a soundstage in New Orleans. "We shot exteriors and then built the interiors of the apartment he was firing into," production designer Donald Graham Burt said in a press interview (via Decider). "And they were composited into existing buildings. The buildings were in the style of mid-19th century Haussmann Parisian architecture. We took those and built our own version, to have the control we needed for all the work that had to be done."