The Ending Of Netflix's The Killer Explained

"The Killer" opens with the eponymous hitman killing time on the top floor of a rented WeWork office in Paris. His target is a big-wig in a rooftop suite on the opposite side of the street. The Killer narrates about his abilities the same way he exercises them: evenly. This isn't an excitable man. He's paid well not to care about the consequences of his job. We know this because the Killer tells us himself. Everything we know about the Killer comes from his inner monologue or what we learn from watching him watch others.

He's fit, he's well-disciplined, and he's not one of the "many," but one of the "few." However, when he misses his shot and kills his target's lover instead, the Killer's face flashes with panic. A chaotic scene ensues and the Killer flees. He ditches his weapon and identity, donning a disguise and arranging a flight to the Dominican Republic. It's a place the Killer calls home, but he's in for a shock when he arrives.

The Killer discovers that his girlfriend Magdala (Sophie Charlotte) has been beaten within an inch of her life by two other hitmen as punishment for him failing to neutralize his target. He gets genuinely emotional — which we already know is not like him — when she tells him that she didn't reveal his secrets. All of a sudden, the Killer cares about consequences. He sets out on a revenge blitz, vowing to make everyone involved in Magdala's attack pay the ultimate price.