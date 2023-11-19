James Cameron's Alien Movie Left Ridley Scott 'Pissed' - Here's Why

Ridley Scott revealed to Deadline that James Cameron discussed his plans for "Aliens" with him before making the movie, even though Scott was trying to formulate his own ideas. Cameron's concept was to make "Aliens" more action-oriented.

"Well, Jim is about that, the way he designs, his whole process is The Ride. As I learned somebody else was doing this, I actually had been trying to develop something," he said. "When Jim called me up and said, 'Listen' ... he was very nice, but he said, 'This is tough, your beast is so unique. It's hard to make him as frightening again, [since it is] now familiar ground.' So, he said, 'I'm going in a more action, army kind of way.' I said, 'Okay.' And that's the first time I actually thought [to myself], 'Welcome to Hollywood.'"

Cameron's approach worked, of course. Not only was "Aliens" a blockbuster hit in theaters — making $183 million at the worldwide box office against a $17 million budget — it earned seven Oscar nominations, including best actress for Sigourney Weaver. Considering Cameron was ready to scrap "Aliens" unless Weaver signed on to reprise her role as Ripley, the accolade highlighted her immense importance to the film.

Things also turned out fine for Scott, as "Blade Runner" eventually found new life. Scott told Deadline that a rough director's cut of the film was found about 10 to 12 years after its release and ran at the Santa Monica Film Festival, restoring his original vision.