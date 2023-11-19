What Did Steve Carell Do Before He Was Famous?

For over three decades, Steve Carell has made a name for himself as a performer who excels on stage, in films, and on TV. A comedic actor who crosses easily into more dramatic roles, Carell has enjoyed the kind of career of which most performers can only dream. But before he starred in movies and sitcoms, Carell was just another college student in love with comedy, with dreams of making it big.

Carell started his acting career at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he improvised as a member of Burpee's Seedy Theatrical Company. After graduating in 1984, Carell took on the now-surprising job of being a mailman. While Carell could deliver a line, he struggled to deliver a letter, and his postal career did not flourish.

After his brief stint with the post office, Carell moved to Chicago in the late '80s, where he enrolled in The Second City training center. In 1989, he was hired to join The Second City Touring Company. A year later, he was cast on the theater's e.t.c stage in the revue "Northwest by North Wells." Carell spent 10 years developing his comedic skills in Chicago's comedy scene, working as a teacher at The Second City's training center and writing and performing in multiple mainstage revues. Carell was in good company during his Chicago years — his fellow cast members included Amy Sedaris, Jackie Hoffman, and Stephen Colbert.