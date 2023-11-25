Is Madame Web A Hero Or A Villain?

As entertaining as they may be, Sony's universe of Marvel movies has always been a bit chaotic. Adapting a collection of Spider-Man villains with no Peter Parker in sight feels strange, and it doesn't seem as though anyone is really advocating for the dumbest addition to the Spider-Verse, "Morbius." Featuring Spider-Women in "Madame Web" is certainly a step up, but also invites questions about the film's title character.

Typically seen as an older woman in the comics, Dakota Johnson's portrayal of Cassandra Webb has a slight twist. After an accident, Cassandra gains the ability to see the future and uses it to stop horrifying events a la "Final Destination." This ability is similar to the source material, but Madame Web is slightly more mysterious in the comics. When Peter first hears of her, he thinks she is a fake psychic only looking for a payday. However, when he enlists her help as the neighborhood-friendly Spider-Man, he learns her precognitive abilities are all too real. Comic Cassandra is a force for good, and that is how she remains to this day.