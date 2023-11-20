Supergirl Movie Update May Spell Doom For Sasha Calle's DC Universe Future

2023's "The Flash" doesn't have many positive qualities, but when it shines, it shines brightly. Sasha Calle's take on Supergirl is one of those highlights, even though she doesn't get much time in the cinematic spotlight. Naturally, since some DC Extended Universe actors will join the rebooted DC Universe, some fans have wondered if Calle will get another chance to play Kara Zor-El at the movies in the new continuity. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that her specific version of the character will carry over alongside the likes of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller.

In a November 14 post, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Ana Nogueira has signed on to pen the DCU's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." This film will reportedly take the titular heroine in a new direction as it takes inspiration from Tom King's comic run of the same name. Thus, this change in narrative direction makes it seem as though Calle will not return to don the red and blue. She did get close to her own DCEU movie, though, and Nogueira was previously tapped to pen the script. Unfortunately, this "Flash" spin-off lost steam following the news that the DCEU was coming to an end.

With all of that said, Calle has shared that there may be a future for her take on Supergirl.