Supergirl Movie Update May Spell Doom For Sasha Calle's DC Universe Future
2023's "The Flash" doesn't have many positive qualities, but when it shines, it shines brightly. Sasha Calle's take on Supergirl is one of those highlights, even though she doesn't get much time in the cinematic spotlight. Naturally, since some DC Extended Universe actors will join the rebooted DC Universe, some fans have wondered if Calle will get another chance to play Kara Zor-El at the movies in the new continuity. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that her specific version of the character will carry over alongside the likes of Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller.
In a November 14 post, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Ana Nogueira has signed on to pen the DCU's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow." This film will reportedly take the titular heroine in a new direction as it takes inspiration from Tom King's comic run of the same name. Thus, this change in narrative direction makes it seem as though Calle will not return to don the red and blue. She did get close to her own DCEU movie, though, and Nogueira was previously tapped to pen the script. Unfortunately, this "Flash" spin-off lost steam following the news that the DCEU was coming to an end.
With all of that said, Calle has shared that there may be a future for her take on Supergirl.
Calle said she has spoken to DC leadership about her future as Supergirl
At the time of publication, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" is still very much in the early stages of development. We're likely a long way away from any casting announcements and we certainly have some waiting to do before we see set pictures, posters, and trailers. Therefore, while it's more than likely that Sasha Calle won't be the one leading the DCU film as Supergirl, there's always a slight possibility that she could. Alternatively, it's entirely possible that her take on the heroine could reemerge elsewhere.
After all, Calle herself has shared that she has discussed her future as Supergirl with one of the leading minds behind the DCU. During an interview with USA Today, she shared that she has spoken with DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran about doing more with the role post-"Flash." "I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her so deeply, and I feel so connected to her," Calle added, making it abundantly clear just how passionate she is about the character. With that in mind, hopefully, she gets at least one more Supergirl outing in some form.
Overall, the odds of seeing Sasha Calle play the titular role again via "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" are pretty slim. Still, it would be nice to see her return to the part in some way, even if she's not included in the burgeoning DCU.