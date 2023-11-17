All The Light We Cannot See: The Character Controversy That Offended Some Readers

Netflix premiered a four-episode miniseries adaptation of Anthony Doerr's World War II novel "All the Light We Cannot See" on November 2. That the streaming service chose this book for a filmed adaptation is entirely unsurprising given the accolades it received, including a Pulitzer Prize and a spot on the National Book Awards' list of finalists in 2014. Reviews of the novel aren't all positive, however, with one criticism in particular surfacing in more than one assessment.

For example, author Dominic Green spent at least half of his review for The New Republic discussing the nature of normalization before applying this analysis to "All the Light We Cannot See." The novel, he argued, groups its Nazi characters with its Allies, foregrounding their shared humanity rather than sufficiently highlighting the inherent cruelty and violence of Nazism. "When World War II is reduced to a conflict between technological determinism and innocent children, the difference between aggressors and defenders is erased," he wrote.

This same critique surfaced in The New York Times as well. "The fact is, 'All the Light We Cannot See' falls shortest when it tries to deal with Nazism," reads a contemporaneous review of the novel.

Even a largely positive review for The Guardian called out this same quality. "There is a worrying even-handedness in Doerr's treatment of the Germans and the French," wrote author Justin Cartwright, echoing an altogether common sentiment among the book's harsher critics.