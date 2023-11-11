All The Light We Cannot See: Netflix's Ending Changes Everything - And That's Ok

Almost a decade after author Anthony Doerr published his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "All the Light We Cannot See" — a work that took 10 years to complete — Netflix released a limited series based on his story. Doerr's book is set during World War II and follows two primary protagonists: Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl who broadcasts top-secret Morse code messages to aid the Revolution, and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), an orphaned German boy with a prodigious ability to repair radios. Werner is forced into Nazism and assigned to track down and execute anyone broadcasting enemy signals through the radio. In the book, Marie-Laure and Werner's stories run parallel until they share a quick meeting at the end. However, their time in the TV adaptation is far more substantial and, according to Doerr, provides the audience with more closure.

In an interview with EW, Doerr explains that ever since his book was published, readers have given him feedback that after following Marie-Laure and Werner's stories and expecting the pair to intersect, they were disappointed over the fact that the characters did not get more time together. In Doerr's version of the story, Werner finds Marie-Laure at her uncle's house in the seaside town of Saint-Malo, where she has been secretly broadcasting from the attic. The two share a can of peaches before the Allied forces arrive, liberating the French from the Nazi forces occupying the region. Netflix's version extends the interaction to include a dance, a shared kiss, and a promise from Werner that he will find Marie-Laure again. As it turns out, that amended ending was just fine in the eyes of the story's author.