All The Light We Cannot See Review: A Rushed And Mawkish Adaptation

War makes for strange bedfellows, or so the saying goes. But the beauty — and tragedy — of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "All the Light We Cannot See" is that in spite of everything, the instant connection between Marie-Laure, a blind girl from Paris, and Werner, a young German radio operator, could not be more fated. But although the story itself is sweet and incredibly lyrical, a miniseries adaptation of "All the Light We Cannot See" has a lot to live up to — and this one isn't always equal to the task. Compressed into just four episodes, "All the Light We Cannot See" feels rushed and shallow, unable to delve into its layered narrative with any detail. Despite the best efforts of its cast, "All the Light We Cannot See" is a featherweight disappointment.

As the end of World War II approaches, the destiny of two unlikely friends and allies brings them careening toward one another. Marie (Aria Mia Loberti) is a young blind girl who operates a radio out of her great-uncle's attic in the seaside town of Saint-Malo, where she reads passages from "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" that contain secret messages to guide Allied bombers to their targets. Werner (Louis Hofmann) is tasked with hunting down her radio broadcast, though its signal is coming from a frequency that provided him comfort and intellectual stimulation during his lonely childhood under the Nazi regime. In these final days of the war, their efforts are devoted entirely to survival, as they face not just the impending destruction of the city, but the malevolent efforts of a Nazi jeweler (Lars Eidinger) who is determined to track down the legendary Sea of Glass diamond and has no scruples about killing anyone who gets in his way.