Every Spider Costume In The Madame Web Trailer Explained

Ezekiel Sims is the odd-spider-out in this trailer — and that's not just because he's trying to kill everyone else. The character wears a chilling black-and-red suit that is a far, far cry from what the character has ever worn in the comics.

The original Sims has powers almost identical to those of Peter Parker but had received them long before as part of an ancient ritual. Instead of becoming a superhero, he becomes an immensely powerful businessman who would use his powers sparingly. Because of this, he doesn't really have a costume in the traditional sense, at least in the main Marvel Comics Universe.

In one alternate universe, Sims steals a costume from a variant of Spider-Man that was killed by Morlun — the costume is essentially identical to the Last Stand suit. That doesn't appear to have influenced his "Madame Web" look, so it's likely Sims received an original makeover for the film, probably at least in part due to a casually dressed villain cutting in on action figure sales.